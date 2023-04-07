Vashi residents oppose proposal to chop 28 trees

NAVI MUMBAI

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s proposal to cut a total of 28 full grown trees along the interior road in Sector 1 of Vashi has been strongly opposed by the local residents.

Earlier, this week, the resident welfare associations in the sector were in for a surprise when notices were put onto the trees identified by NMMC to be cut for the purpose of road widening.

The notices further informed the residents that they have to give their suggestions or objections on the proposal by April 7. Residents termed the proposal totally unnecessary as the trees are on a one-way road.

“The NMMC for the sake of facilitating the builder lobby for greater FSI has been on a spree to cut the green cover of the city. But this particular proposal is completely absurd as the road is one-way and therefore the movement of traffic is restricted to one direction only. We have already registered our strong objection in this matter and will ensure that at least these full-grown trees don’t get axed,” said Rohitt Malhotra, a resident

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The corporation’s role is further questioned by ex-mayor Chandu Rane, a resident of SS Type apartments in sector 1. The former corporator termed the road widening project to be a half-hearted attempt in addressing the road congestion occurring due to unauthorized vehicle parking. ”There are multiple commercial establishments on this road. In fact, NMMC, too, has leased one of its buildings to multiple commercial entities. Those visiting these establishments often park their vehicle on the road, causing traffic congestion. Instead of making it mandatory on these establishments to utilize their parking spaces, the administration is removing the trees and widening the road instead,” said Rane.

SS Type residents, comprising 287 houses, have pledged to oppose the cutting of the tree. Meanwhile, expressing complete surprise at the turn of events is RTI activist Sandeep Thakur, the original applicant for removal of encroachments from sector 1 road area. “The NMMC is simply creating a drama to divert my original demand. Congestion on this one-way road is caused to due to residential and commercial units usurping the marginal space. Between the trees and the units, there existed a road which over the years has been systematically occupied on the pretext of safeguarding the trees. I had specifically sought for the removal of these encroachments without doing any harm to the trees. But the corporation has put up a proposal for tree-cutting, aware that it will face opposition and they can simply claim helplessness,” said Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When contacted the Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nitin Narvekar stated that matter is still under consideration. “The date for suggestions/objections has now been extended by another week. We will await all the responses and determine whether to proceed with the tree-cutting,” he said.