Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Residents protest as Thane civic body begins demolition work of 6 buildings in Diva
mumbai news

Residents protest as Thane civic body begins demolition work of 6 buildings in Diva

Hundreds of people thronged the streets opposing the demolition by Thane Municipal Corporation of six buildings housing 120 flats near Diva station for road widening projects
Thane Municipal Corporation officials carry out demolition of illegal buildings in Diva on Wednesday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 09:43 PM IST
By Ankita G Menon, Thane

The Diva suburb in Thane was tense on Wednesday following a demolition drive undertaken by the Thane Municipal Corporation in mid-morning. Hundreds of people thronged the streets opposing the demolition of six buildings housing 120 flats near Diva station for road widening projects.

While the corporation claimed alternate accommodations were provided to each of the residents and enough time was provided to shift, residents refused to move out claiming the new houses were in far off villages, difficult to access from the railway station.

Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said “We have been taking various measures to inform the residents to vacate the houses. We also provided keys to homes in an alternate premise with all the facilities. It is only after repeated warnings that we have undertaken the demolition work on Wednesday.”

Suresh Waghmare, 30, local resident, said, “We have been given an alternate space at Padle Village, which is quite far from our current accommodation. Until now, to go to work or college, everyone could just walk down the road and reach Diva station. Now, we will have to spend around 100 a day to reach Diva station. Moreover, there are no other facilities. This is the only building in that village area.”

RELATED STORIES

Padle Village is around 8km from Diva station and one way is around half-an-hour ride.

Savita Rathod, 45, resident of Diva, said, “We have been staying here for more than two decades. Shifting to a remote area would be inconvenient for us. If they had provided alternate accommodation in the vicinity or within the city precincts, we would have been happier and eager to move.”

Residents have protested in the past as well, forming a 500m long human chain in 2019. Anticipating such a reaction, a heavy police bandobast was in place on Wednesday. The residents argued, tried to stop the demolition work and many women wept while a 40-year-old Riza Ahmed fainted on seeing her home being demolished.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC, said, “This was an illegal structure. Also, we had to widen the road and hence provided them with an alternative. The road block near Diva station caused traffic jams. Widening the road would be beneficial for all. We made repeated announcements in these areas and also put up banners announcing that the structure will be demolished. It was not a sudden decision. We also turned off the water and electricity supply first so that the residents are alerted.”

The demolition is undertaken to make way for a road widening project from Diva Circle to the railway station. Diva ROB is a part of this widening. It will be 723m long and 14.80m wide. Central Railway and TMC have contributed 50% each for construction of the ROB.

The TMC, with the help of JCB, has only demolished certain parts of the buildings and hence residents on Wednesday evening entered their homes and packed the remaining belongings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP