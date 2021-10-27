Residents protest as Thane civic body begins demolition work of 6 buildings in Diva

The Diva suburb in Thane was tense on Wednesday following a demolition drive undertaken by the Thane Municipal Corporation in mid-morning. Hundreds of people thronged the streets opposing the demolition of six buildings housing 120 flats near Diva station for road widening projects.

While the corporation claimed alternate accommodations were provided to each of the residents and enough time was provided to shift, residents refused to move out claiming the new houses were in far off villages, difficult to access from the railway station.

Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said “We have been taking various measures to inform the residents to vacate the houses. We also provided keys to homes in an alternate premise with all the facilities. It is only after repeated warnings that we have undertaken the demolition work on Wednesday.”

Suresh Waghmare, 30, local resident, said, “We have been given an alternate space at Padle Village, which is quite far from our current accommodation. Until now, to go to work or college, everyone could just walk down the road and reach Diva station. Now, we will have to spend around ₹100 a day to reach Diva station. Moreover, there are no other facilities. This is the only building in that village area.”

Padle Village is around 8km from Diva station and one way is around half-an-hour ride.

Savita Rathod, 45, resident of Diva, said, “We have been staying here for more than two decades. Shifting to a remote area would be inconvenient for us. If they had provided alternate accommodation in the vicinity or within the city precincts, we would have been happier and eager to move.”

Residents have protested in the past as well, forming a 500m long human chain in 2019. Anticipating such a reaction, a heavy police bandobast was in place on Wednesday. The residents argued, tried to stop the demolition work and many women wept while a 40-year-old Riza Ahmed fainted on seeing her home being demolished.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC, said, “This was an illegal structure. Also, we had to widen the road and hence provided them with an alternative. The road block near Diva station caused traffic jams. Widening the road would be beneficial for all. We made repeated announcements in these areas and also put up banners announcing that the structure will be demolished. It was not a sudden decision. We also turned off the water and electricity supply first so that the residents are alerted.”

The demolition is undertaken to make way for a road widening project from Diva Circle to the railway station. Diva ROB is a part of this widening. It will be 723m long and 14.80m wide. Central Railway and TMC have contributed 50% each for construction of the ROB.

The TMC, with the help of JCB, has only demolished certain parts of the buildings and hence residents on Wednesday evening entered their homes and packed the remaining belongings.