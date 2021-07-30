Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 'Return excess amt charged from Covid patients': Thane civic body to hospitals
mumbai news

'Return excess amt charged from Covid patients': Thane civic body to hospitals

The civic body said that the collective excess amount charged by such facilities stood at more than ₹1.14 crore. If the hospitals fail to return the amount, they may lose their registration, the TMC warned them.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 05:25 PM IST
The corporation said audit has revealed that over two dozen hospitals are yet to give refund to the patients.(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo. Representative image)

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has sent notices to several city-based hospitals, asking them to refund the excessive amounts charged by them from Covid-19 patients for their treatment.

The civic body said that the collective excess amount charged by such facilities stood at more than 1.14 crore. If the hospitals fail to return the amount, they may lose their registration, the TMC warned them. TMC's medical health officer Dr Vaijayanti Devgekar has issued the notices to the hospitals, which have failed to produce treatment bills for verification by a civic team assigned for the task.

The corporation said audit has revealed that over two dozen hospitals are yet to give refund to the patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP