Revamped Mumbai Monorail secures final safety nod

Mumbai: The Mumbai Monorail has received its final safety clearance and is set to relaunch later this month after a gap of over eight months.

Services on the 19.54-km corridor between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Jacob Circle) were halted in September 2025 following a series of technical failures during last year’s monsoon, which put lives at risk. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Services on the 19.54-km corridor between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Jacob Circle) were halted in September 2025 following a series of technical failures during last year’s monsoon, which put lives at risk.

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Since then, the monorail network has undergone a major overhaul, including a fleet upgrade, modern Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling, and track repairs.

After the final round of safety inspections by retired Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) PS Baghel, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has finally received the certification required to operate monorail services under the new CBTC system, according to a statement released on Wednesday. A proposal to start services with CBTC technology has now been submitted to the Maharashtra government for approval.

The implementation of CBTC technology is expected not only to increase the operational capacity of the monorail but also to significantly improve the regularity, safety, and efficiency of services. “This will further strengthen Mumbai’s public transport system and make the travel experience of passengers more convenient and modern,” an MMMOCL official told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} This is the first time a retired CMRS has been brought in for such an inspection. Baghel is expected to inspect the trains, signalling and telecommunications systems, automatic fare collection gates, indicators, service scheduling, and other operational aspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the first time a retired CMRS has been brought in for such an inspection. Baghel is expected to inspect the trains, signalling and telecommunications systems, automatic fare collection gates, indicators, service scheduling, and other operational aspects. {{/usCountry}}

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Under normal procedure, monorail systems do not undergo a second round of statutory safety inspections. MMMOCL, through its parent organisation MMRDA, had sought a relaxation from the state government under the Indian Tramways Act, 1886, under which obtaining CMRS certification is not mandatory.

However, after repeated technical failures raised serious concerns over passenger safety and the reliability of the system, authorities opted for an additional layer of safety scrutiny as a special measure.

Before services were suspended, the monorail carried around 18,000 passengers daily, with ridership climbing to nearly 20,000 during the monsoon season.