Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Rise in ticketless travellers in Mumbai; over 14,000 fined in 5 days: CR
mumbai news

Rise in ticketless travellers in Mumbai; over 14,000 fined in 5 days: CR

As local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers last week, the Central Railway (CR) has witnessed a rise in the number of passengers travelling without tickets
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:28 PM IST
On Friday, 2692 passengers were found travelling ticketless on the suburban railway stations and a fine of 8.5 lakh was recovered from them. (HT PHOTO)

As local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers last week, the Central Railway (CR) has witnessed a rise in the number of passengers travelling without tickets. Between August 15 and August 20, 14,090 commuters travelling without tickets were fined by the Central Railway officials including ticket checkers and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. On average, nearly 2,300 passengers are fined for travelling without tickets daily.

On Friday, 2692 passengers were found travelling ticketless on the suburban railway stations and a fine of 8.5 lakh was recovered from them.

Ticket checking inspectors along with commercial staff on Friday also conducted surprise checks at Thane and Wadala railway stations. 667 passengers were found travelling without tickets; 332 at Thane and 335 at Wadala railway station.

Earlier, between August 10 to August 14, on the suburban railway, 12,900 passengers were detained by the railway authorities for travelling without a valid ticket.

“We are conducting extensive inspections of tickets and are undertaking surprise and fortress checks. Under fortress checks, the entire railway station has ticket-checkers deployed at the platform and entry and exit of the stations. We undertook a fortress check at Thane and Wadala railway station on Friday. We request passengers to travel with a valid ticket to avoid inconvenience.” said a senior Central Railway official.

RELATED STORIES

Passenger associations have stated that the people who are detained for travelling without tickets are not fully vaccinated and they are travelling to manage their livelihood. The association has asked the Maharashtra government to consider allowing people who have taken one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. “It is a matter of the livelihood of people. The people who are being detained without tickets are the ones who have not been fully vaccinated. The Maharashtra government should allow people who have taken one dose of the vaccine to travel by local trains.” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

General commuters who are fully vaccinated were allowed to travel by local train after four months on August 15. Train services were suspended for the general public on April 15 due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Special Covid vaccination drive for women in Thane

Raj Kundra case: All that has happened

Maharashtra’s oxygen stock has not improved significantly: Uddhav

Rampant illegal sale of abortion pills across Maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP