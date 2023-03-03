Road in Worli Naka caves in after British-era water main bursts

Mumbai: A portion of four feet road caved in on Ganpatrao Bhosle Marg, Worli Naka junction at 11am Thursday after a British-era water main burst.

Mumbai, India - March 02, 2023: Civic workers trying to control the damage as the road caves in after the burst of water pipeline, at Worli Junction, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 02, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Purshottam Malwade, hydraulic engineer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, “This incident happened at Pralhad Keshav Atre Chowk at Worli Naka. It was a water main burst, which resulted in the road caving in. The water main belongs to the British era. It will be rectified Thursday night and Friday and the water supply will be restored.”

The part of Worli near Jambori maidan at Ganpatrao Bhosle Marg had already received water supply in the morning and supply for the area will not be affected the next day.

“The area is completely barricaded and repair work is going on. There is no traffic diversion as such. After the water main is repaired, the road will be fixed,” said Malwade.

A civic official from G south ward said that officials from the water and road department were on the spot. “By evening they will detect the leakage and it will take three days to fix the road,” informed the official.

The Mumbai traffic police on Thursday informed that the Ganpatrao Bhosale Marg will remain closed for 5-6 hours. They stated that the road had been shut down due to road repair work near Jambori maidan, from Worli Naka to PK Kurne Chowk, the police said. The traffic police asked motorists who wanted to go to PK Kurne Chowk to go from Doordarshan junction and take Annie Besant Road.