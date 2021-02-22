Road rage: Two men attacked in Mumbai

Sion police are on the lookout for three unidentified men who allegedly attacked a duo with a broken beer bottle during a road rage incident, early on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Nitin Munendrakumar Saroj, 22, and his friend Raja Saroj, 22, were travelling by a two-wheeler to drop off their friend Santosh to Mankhurd at midnight on Sunday, when the incident took place.

Police said that as the duo was on the Dr BA Road in Sion, a scooter with three people on it overtook them from the wrong side. The Saroj told police that they could have fallen off the motorcycle if the rider Raja had not been able to control the bike.

Saroj told police that after the incident, they flagged the scooter to confront the accused. However, the three began fighting with the victims.

“As the fight turned ugly and Saroj threatened to report them to the police, one of the accused broke a beer bottle and attacked Saroj and Raja with it, injuring them,” said an officer from Sion police station.

Police said that the three then fled. “Saroj, who suffered cuts to his hand and neck, memorised the number plate of the bike and reported the attack to us,” added the officer.

Police have booked the trio for assault and attempt to murder under sections 323 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We are trying to identify the accused. We are also scanning CCTV footage of the area to get a better idea of the entire incident,” the officer said.