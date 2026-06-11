MUMBAI: A Rottweiler knocked down a jogger, and then attacked and bit him on Carter Road in Bandra on Monday, drawing attention to the need for pet-safety practices in public spaces. The victim, a content writer and a Santa Cruz resident, underwent surgery for injuries to his genitalia at a private hospital on Tuesday.

Rottweiler bites man on Carter Rd, owner and handler booked

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Khar police have booked the dog’s owner and its handler for their failure to take adequate precautions with an animal in their possession, thus endangering human life.

The handler was seated on a bench next to the dog when Fahad Parihar, 39, was jogging past them. Parihar told the police the Rottweiler, which was not muzzled at the time, suddenly lunged at him, unprovoked, and attacked him. He was bitten on his genitalia.

Parihar said the attack took place at 7.45pm, outside JavaPhil Cafe at the food court near the Carter Road promenade. He said he was on his way to Waters Club in Khar west, when the incident happened.

The handler attempted to restrain the Rottweiler but could do nothing. Despite being in pain, Parihar handed his phone to a bystander and asked him to call his wife, and inform her about the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Parihar rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra west, where he underwent a three-hour surgery on Tuesday. Since he was not in a position to speak on Wednesday, his uncle Mohammed Singaporewala, said, “Parihar was attacked without provocation. When he confronted the handler, the man simply said, ‘Kutta hai toh kaat liya (It’s a dog and dogs bite).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parihar rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra west, where he underwent a three-hour surgery on Tuesday. Since he was not in a position to speak on Wednesday, his uncle Mohammed Singaporewala, said, “Parihar was attacked without provocation. When he confronted the handler, the man simply said, ‘Kutta hai toh kaat liya (It’s a dog and dogs bite).” {{/usCountry}}

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Adds Singaporewala, “We are not against dogs. But there were children and elderly people on the promenade and the dog could have harmed anyone.”

The owner of the Rottweiler, Yogesh Talekar, did not respond to HT’s phone calls or text messages seeking his comment.

Based on Parihar’s statement, Khar police have booked the dog’s handler Sahil Walekar, and its owner Yogesh Talekar under section 291, (anyone who knowingly or negligently fails to take adequate precautions with an animal in their possession, thereby endangering human life or causing the risk of grievous hurt) and section 125 (b) (rash and negligent act) of the BNS. “We have registered a first information report (FIR) and are investigating the case,” said a police officer.

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While there has been much debate and litigation on stray dogs in public places recently, there have been attempts to get certain thoroughbreds labelled as “dangerous”. The Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying had, in fact, issued a notification in March 2024 prohibiting the import, breed and selling of 23 breeds deemed as “dangerous and ferocious”. Rottweilers figured in that list. The notification was subsequently challenged in various high courts and stayed.