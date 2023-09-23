RPI vice-president booked for death threats to professor

Thane: The vice-president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), Dadu Gaikwad, was booked on Friday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman professor of BNN college in Bhiwandi.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Gaikwad made the threat as the woman, Pratiksha Premnath Mitkar, decided to take action against a third-year student, who is a relative of an RPI party worker.

“Mitkar was the supervisor in Class 407 where a geography examination for the third year was going on. She caught a student, Rupesh Bansode, copying during the examination and warned him that she would complain about the matter to the college principal. Rupesh left the class and brought Gaikwad with him,” an officer from Narpoli police station said.

The officer added that Gaikwad shouted and abused the teacher and other professors as well for not allowing Rupesh to copy during the exam. “He also threatened that he would visit Mitkar’s place and kill her. After we received the complaint, we registered an FIR against the accused under sections 448 (punishment for house trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}