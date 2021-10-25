Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 100-cr black income detected, 23-cr unaccounted cash seized by I-T dept during raid in Nashik
mumbai news

100-cr black income detected, 23-cr unaccounted cash seized by I-T dept during raid in Nashik

Large amounts of cash transactions, land agreements, notarised documents and bank lockers were also found during the search operation.
The Income Tax department found over 23 crore unaccounted cash during the searches. (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 06:40 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted for monetary assets worth 100 crore and seized cash to the tune of 23.45 crore after a raid on a Nashik-based real estate aggregator, the finance ministry said on Monday.

“The Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on October 21 in the case of a person engaged in the real estate business, primarily operating as a land aggregator in Nashik, Maharashtra,” the finance ministry said, adding that the evidence gathered are being examined.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), most of the people involved were engaged in wholesale trading of onions and other cash crops in the Pimpalgaon Baswant region of Maharashtra.

The CBDT added that the “incriminating” evidence seized by the I-T department included records of large amounts of cash transactions made by the traders for investments in properties, land agreements, notarised documents. Bank lockers were also found during the search operation and have been sealed and put under prohibitory orders.

RELATED STORIES

"The main persons who had invested their unaccounted for income towards purchase of large patches of land, were also searched," the CBDT said in a statement. Further investigations are in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
i-t raids nashik district
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP