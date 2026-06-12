Nagpur, A motor vehicle inspector who had earlier approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau alleging corruption by some RTO officials has been caught in a bribery case in Nagpur, the ACB said.

RTO officer who complained against corruption held for bribery in Nagpur

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Sajan Shaligramji Shende , a MVI posted with Nagpur Rural Regional Transport Office , was allegedly found involved in collecting money illegally at the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border checkpost at Khursapar in Nagpur.

On March 30, a delegation of 20 MVIs, including Shende, had submitted a memorandum to the ACB office in Nagpur alleging corruption within the RTO by a section of officers.

During an investigation conducted by the ACB after receiving a complaint, Shende himself was allegedly found involved in corruption at the border check post, as per the anti-graft agency.

A truck owner approached the ACB on June 10, alleging that officials and private persons working under their authority at the Khursapar RTO checkpost had taken a bribe of ₹500 for allowing his vehicle to pass through the checkpoint. Since he had to cross the same border checkpoint again, he feared that another bribe would be demanded and therefore lodged a complaint with the ACB.

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{{^usCountry}} During the inquiry on Thursday, it was found that a person, Praveen Baburao Gaidhane , allegedly demanded ₹500 from the complainant for clearing the truck's entry through the checkpost. At that time, Shende was present on duty at the Khursapar border checkpoint, the ACB said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the inquiry on Thursday, it was found that a person, Praveen Baburao Gaidhane , allegedly demanded ₹500 from the complainant for clearing the truck's entry through the checkpost. At that time, Shende was present on duty at the Khursapar border checkpoint, the ACB said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Gaidhane accepted a bribe of ₹500 for passing a truck through the RTO checkpost. The acceptance was encouraged by Motor Vehicle Inspector Sajan Shaligramji Shende," it said.

The anti-graft sleuths also recovered ₹47,000 in cash from the checkpost, the ACB said.

Both the accused were taken into custody and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.