RTO sets up special squad to check on errant cabbies

Mumbai: When it comes to some taxi drivers, old habits die hard as they continue to refuse fares, charge excess fare etc. Following complaints, the Tardeo RTO has set up a special squad, the first of its kind in the state, to crack down on errant cabbies.

According to RTO there have been 759 complaints against taxi drivers between September 2022 and January 2023. Out of the total complaints, 715 are about fare refusal, 35 have to do with charging excess fare and nine about drivers behaving rudely with passengers.

Tardeo RTO’s special squad is the first such initiative in Maharashtra. The squad’s objective is to ensure citizens have hassle-free journeys by cabs. It comprises three officials, along with a special vehicle, which can be summoned to any part of the island city.

“We started a special squad to help passengers commuting in black and yellow taxis. Based on the complaints, we have issued notices and collected fines to the tune of ₹2.40 lakh,” said Bharat Kalaskar, chief of Tardeo RTO.

Sources said they have issued notices to 589 cabbies, whose cases are pending and also have taken action on 170 cases, which were sorted on the spot.

The Tardeo RTO special squad are assisting passengers travelling by regular taxi, aggregator or tourist cabs in south Mumbai and other parts of the island city. In the past, the squad has also visited railway stations and interacted with taxi drivers and union leaders at the stands.

Commuters welcomed the introduction of the special squad but were skeptical about its consistency. The RTO officers said that the squad has been trained, a control room has been set up, and additional staffers have been provided for back-end support in sending show-cause notices to drivers.

People can make calls if they come across fare refusal by a taxi driver, rude behaviour, tampered meter or if they are overcharged. The RTOs are likely to suspend licences or permits of unscrupulous drivers to ensure passenger safety, said an officer.

“We have also started a helpline number 9076201010 (from 7am-7pm). After 7pm, people can email their grievances against taxi drivers on mh01taxicomplaint@gmail.com,” said an RTO officer.