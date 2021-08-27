Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Rules are same for all': Ajit Pawar on FIRs against BJP leaders for Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Covid-19 protocols have allegedly been violated during the party's rallies in Maharashtra under the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday defended registration of FIRs against members of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state, saying "rules are same for everyone" and should be followed without “bringing politics into it.”

“Rules are the same for all. Cases are registered whenever gatherings happen. CM appealed to all to avoid events where the gatherings took place. Everyone should follow the rules laid down by the government without bringing politics into it,” Pawar said during an interaction with media persons, according to news agency ANI.

As of August 21, there were 36 FIRs in Mumbai alone against leaders of the BJP for alleged violation of Covid-19 protocols during a rally in the city. Opposition leaders in the state had opposed the party’s decision to hold the rallies at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is still going on, with Maharashtra having the highest cumulative tally of Covid-19 infections in the country.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Maharashtra began on August 16, and was launched here by three Union ministers from the state who joined prime minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on July 7. Former chief minister Narayan Rane, another new inductee into the Union cabinet, began his yatra on August 19.

Meanwhile, during his interaction, Pawar also spoke on the famous Dahi Handi celebrations and the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. “We have told police officials to talk with the local groups, seeking their cooperation for whatever decision the government takes,” he said.

CM Thackeray had, on August 23, urged organisers of Dahi Handi festivals to "prioritise health" and "set aside festivities for a while."

On Friday, 4654 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra while 170 lives were lost due to the viral disease, according to a health department bulletin. Its overall caseload is at 6,447,442, of which 742,763 infections are from Mumbai.

