Sachin Vaze case won't be over till Mansukh Hiren's killer is revealed: Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday stated that Sachin Vaze's case will not be over until Mansukh Hiren's killer is revealed.

Speaking to media persons here, Fadnavis said, "Let me tell you that Sachin Waze's case is not over yet. It won't be until Mansukh Hiren's killer is revealed."

Fadnavis had earlier accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra for protecting Vaze.

Sachin Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on March 13 for his alleged role and involvement in the Antilla bomb scare case.

Waze, who was leading the investigation of Mansukh Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was arrested days after being transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters.

He was summoned to the NIA office on Saturday to record his statement, in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

Later, he was arrested under section 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, and 4(a)(b)(I) of the Explosive Substances Act 1908.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.