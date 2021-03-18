Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sachin Vaze’s Techlegal Solutions in Thane closed since lockdown
Sachin Vaze’s Techlegal Solutions in Thane closed since lockdown

Apart from Techlegal Solutions, the office also caters to Swaroop Security Force and MJ Associates, two other companies.
By Faisal Tandel, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:48 AM IST
A view of Techlegal Solutions Pvt Ltd office building. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

The Thane office of Techlegal Solutions Private Limited, a registered company in the name of Sachin Vaze, controversial former Mumbai Police assistant inspector, along with his other business associates, is closed since lockdown. Vaze used to sit in the office regularly before he was reinstated into the force, said sources.

A security guard posted at Kelkar compound premises since many years said, “Vaze visited the office everyday between 12 noon and 1pm and stayed till 6pm.” The guard added, “He generally arrived in a white SUV, however, he stopped coming after he re-joined the police force.”

Apart from Techlegal Solutions, the office also caters to Swaroop Security Force and MJ Associates, two other companies. As per sources and registration records, Techlegal was incorporated on February 5, 2010. Its directors include Sachin Hindurao Vaze, Shrish Thorat and Mandar Vishwas Joshi.

Vaze was also a director of Diginext Multimedia limited and Multibuild Infraproject Limited, both registered at the same addresses. He is also said to be a builder in Thane with investments in different properties.

When HT contacted Mandar Joshi, a director of Techlegal Solutions, he said, “The office had been closed down.” He refused to divulge any further details as to what services were offered from the office or why was it closed.

