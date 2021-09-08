Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sachin Waze planted bombs near Antilia to regain 'supercop' clout, says NIA
Sachin Waze planted bombs near Antilia to regain ‘supercop’ clout, says NIA

The NIA mentioned in its chargesheet that the entire conspiracy was hatched for ‘monetary gains’ by terrorising wealthy individuals and to extort money.
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
SEP 08, 2021
Suspended police officer Sachin Waze during a court appearance. (PTI)

Dismissed Mumbai Police inspector Sachin Waze planted explosives in an SUV outside Antilia to orchestrate a terror threat and regain his clout as a ‘supercop’, National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in its chargesheet filed last week.

 

