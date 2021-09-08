Sachin Waze planted bombs near Antilia to regain ‘supercop’ clout, says NIA
The NIA mentioned in its chargesheet that the entire conspiracy was hatched for ‘monetary gains’ by terrorising wealthy individuals and to extort money.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Dismissed Mumbai Police inspector Sachin Waze planted explosives in an SUV outside Antilia to orchestrate a terror threat and regain his clout as a ‘supercop’, National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in its chargesheet filed last week.