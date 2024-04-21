Safety lapses lead to construction worker’s death

Navi Mumbai: A 31-year-old laborer fell to his death while working on a construction site that lacked safety protocols. The laborer was employed for the construction of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) water tank in Sector 5, Vashi. The Vashi police have registered a case against the safety officer and subcontractor for negligence. HT Image

The incident occurred on April 14 around 11 am when Alam and his colleagues were removing iron centering material beneath the fourth-floor slab, following the completion of slab construction. Alam was standing on a horizontally placed iron slab over a beam. While lowering the equipment, the iron slab slipped from the beam, causing Alam to fall and sustain severe head injuries. Following the fall, he was taken to MGM Vashi General Hospital. Four days after admission, on Thursday, he succumbed to his injuries. Initially, a case of accidental death was registered.

“Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred due to a lack of necessary safety measures for the workers at the construction site, leading us to book the safety officer and subcontractor,” said a police officer from Vashi Police Station. Following the preliminary investigation, Safety Officer Shankar Ganeshan and Subcontractor Shankar Sahu have been booked.