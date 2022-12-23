Sahitya Akademi releases winners’ list

Mumbai: The ‘Sahitya Akademi Award’ for 2022 will be given to Anuradha Roy for English Literature, Badri Narayan for Hindi Literature and Praveen Bandekar for Marathi Literature.

Roy won the award for her novel, ‘All the Lives We Never Lived’, Bandekar secured the award for his novel ‘Ujavya Sondechya Bahulya’ and Narayan won this award for his poetry book ‘Tumadi Ke Shabd.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The awards announced for 23 different Indian languages include seven poetry collections, six novels, two story collections, two literary criticisms, three plays and one autobiography.

Bandekar, an award-winning author and professor of English at Rani Parvati Devi College, Sawantwadi, said “I am very happy to receive this national-level award. This will enable the book to reach a wider audience.”

This is the second novel by Bandekar who writes realistically. “This novel has commented on the current social and political situation in India, I believe that with the National Award, these thoughts will reach people across the country,” said Bandekar.

According to the press note, the award in the Bengali language will be announced after a few days due to technical reasons. While talking about the translation awards, it said that Pramod Muzumdar will be given the Sahitya Akademi Translation Award for translating writer Saba Naqvi’s non-fiction literature ‘In Good Faith’ from English to Marathi titled ‘Salokhyache Pradesh, Shodh Sahishnu Bharatacha’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maya Kharangate, from Maharashtra, won an award for her Konkani novel ‘Amrutvel.’