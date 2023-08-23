Salesman arrested for stealing 4 Omega watches worth 26 lakh

MUMBAI: A 47-year-old salesman of a branded watch showroom was arrested for allegedly stealing four Omega watches worth ₹26 lakh on Tuesday. HT Image

The complaint was filed by the owner of Swiz Paradise against his employee Suresh Rathod, a resident of Borivali East. Rathod works as a delivery agent and a salesman for the showroom.

On August 18, Rathod was given a set of eight watches to be delivered to their showroom in Churchgate. Out of the eight watches, four premium Omega watches were to be delivered to the customers, and four of them were to be given in for repair.

Rathod sold the four repair watches he received from the showroom and was about to sell the Omega watches for around ₹26 lakh, said Ninad Sawant, senior police inspector, Borivali police.

The police traced the mobile phone of the accused and found his location at a hotel near Gorai Beach. “We found him hiding in a hotel using some other name. The accused was preparing to sell the four watches he had retained,” said the police officer.

The police have recovered all four watches.

