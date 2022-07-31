Salman Khan issued gun license after receiving death threat

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has issued a firearm license for self-protection to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in light of the death threat last month, which was purportedly issued by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A senior IPS officer confirmed that the license was printed recently after the actor met Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar regarding his weapon license application. Khan had submitted his application soon after the threat letter was found outside his residence in Bandra.

As per the procedure, the file was sent to the office of the deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) for verification as well as to check the criminal record. Once the document verification and background check were cleared, looking at the seriousness of the threat the police headquarters cleared the file, added officials.

The actor’s representative collected the license from the firearm license branch in the police headquarters. The license was handed over after taking the acknowledgement of the person, added the official.

On July 22, Salman Khan appeared before Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and the meeting went on for almost half an hour after which the licensing process was completed.

Khan’s security was beefed up last month and a police vehicle was deployed outside his residence for several days after his father screenwriter Salim Khan found a threat note addressed to the father-son duo.

As per the police, on June 5, Salim Khan was on his morning walk on the Bandstand promenade along with his security. At 7.40 am, he sat on a bench for a break when his security personnel found a chit with the words, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga” (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala). Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa village on May 29 allegedly by the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier in 2018, Bishnoi had threatened Salman Khan when the blackbuck poaching case was in court. Lawrence belongs to the Bishnoi community, which considers the blackbuck to be a sacred animal, and Salman’s involvement in poaching had hurt the community’s sentiments.

A case was registered against an unknown person for allegedly issuing death threat to actor Salman and his father Salim at Bandra police station. Mumbai crime branch team also visited Delhi and questioned Lawrence Bishnoi, several others but no one has been arrested yet.

The earlier gun license possessed by Salman Khan which he had purportedly used in the blackbuck shooting case in 1998 had allegedly expired and hence he was also booked under the Arms Act. The case under the Arms Act is pending.

According to the Arms Rules, 2016 any person apprehending a threat to his life due to being wealthy or any other threat can apply for a gun license. Khan’s application falls under the category of persons who are susceptible to being attacked due to his wealth and fame.