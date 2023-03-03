Salt pan land, MBPT land development on state government agenda

Saurabha Kulshreshtha

Mumbai, India - February 11, 2020: Salt pan workers at Wadala salt pans, Wadala, Mumbai, India, on February 11 2020. (Photo by Aalok Soni/ Hindustan Times) (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state government is positive about development of part of Salt pan land and Mumbai Port Trust land to provide housing under various schemes such as slum rehabilitation scheme and Prime Minister Awas Yojana..

Replying to a question in the legislative council on Thursday, Fadnavis urged for an all-party consensus on the issue and also indicated that the government would take some positive decisions on both the issues.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab raised the issue of the pending Slum Rehabilitation Scheme (SRA) on defence land in western suburban area of Santacruz-Khar.

Fadnavis, who also heads housing department, said that the government is trying to resolve the issue of redevelopment of slums on defence land in Mumbai and is pursuing the matter with the Central government and a positive decision about redevelopment of 9,428 slums of that area, is expected in a few months.

Speaking on various issues causing delay in the rehabilitation project, Fadnavis expressed the need for policy decisions on the development of various types of land in Mumbai.

“If we don’t use all types of lands available in Mumbai, we will not be able to implement the Prime Minister Awas Yojna successfully. Salt pan land development is important. All Salt pan lands are not natural but some are buildable. We will have to use this buildable salt pan land for providing housing to all slum holders.” said Fadnavis.

He also indicated that the state government is positive on development of port trust land in Mumbai. “During my tenure as chief minister, I had taken a meeting to discuss appointing Mumbai Port Trust as a planning authority. Later, the state government appointed the three-member committee to think on this issue. Two members expressed their view in favor of appointing MBPT as a planning authority and third member questioned if it is possible to do so,” said Fadnavis.

“The chief minister will soon take a decision on the report of this three-member committee. For such a policy decision all party consensus is important. If we build consensus and convert no development zone into a development zone, we could resolve all redevelopment and housing related issues of Mumbai in the next five years.” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also assured that while opening port trust land for development, the government will make sure that there will not be any concrete jungle on the land but the city of Mumbai will get new open, green and recreational spaces.

Positive decision on COD issue soon

While taking part in a discussion, MLC Praveen Darekar raised the issue of rules of defence ministry for redevelopment of buildings near the central ordnance depot (COD). In reply, Fadnavis accepted the 50 metre distance criteria is a big hurdle in the redevelopment of such buildings close to the COD. “The central government had taken the decision that there would be no development within 50 metres from the army and navy establishments. We have pointed out that in Mumbai, it needs relaxation. The central government will soon take a positive decision on this issue.” said Fadnavis.

