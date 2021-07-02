Sanjay Raut says Centre using CBI, ED for targeting opposition

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday asked investigating agencies to not involve themselves in toppling elected governments. He said that if investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are used to target ministers of the opposition parties it is akin to “attacking from behind”.

“Threats were issued that more such actions will be seen. This kind of politics is not good. Lakhs of livelihood are dependent on sugar mills. Use of ED and CBI are akin to attacks from behind. One has to fight face-to-face. ED and CBI should not involve themselves in toppling of governments,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Shiv Sena leader also said that the people who were intrinsic to the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra are being targeted. Raut was speaking in response to the ED’s action of attaching a sugar mill in Maharashtra which was allegedly linked to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sakhar Karkhana, located at Chimangaon-Koregaon in Satara district was attached by the ED in connection with the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam.

The Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP expressed confidence that the MVA will win the election to the state legislative assembly Speaker's post. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot weaken the government in Maharashtra despite their efforts to cause a body blow. Raut stressed that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray enjoys a cordial relationship with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“There is no threat to the MVA even if the BJP works hard to weaken it. The BJP will do a favour to Maharashtra by allowing a unanimous election. There is no point in creating suspicion and uncertainty over the fate of the MVA government. The speaker's post will go to Congress. The candidate will be decided by the Congress leadership,” Raut said.

State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat earlier said that the Speaker will be elected during the two-day monsoon session, scheduled to be held on July 5 and 6. The post became vacant after Congress leader Nana Patole was chosen to lead Maharashtra Congress earlier this year.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, remained non-committal regarding the election for the Speaker’s post during the session, the chief minister said in his letter to governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.