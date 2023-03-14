Sanjay Raut writes to Dy CM, demands probe against BJP MLA for money laundering

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday wrote a letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded an investigation against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Kul for the alleged ₹500 crore money laundering in the Bhima-Patas co-operative sugar factory.

New Delhi, India - Nov. 21, 2019: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut seen during the winter session at Parliament in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, November 21, 2019. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kul is the head of the privileges committee of the state legislature.

“I am sending papers related to the money laundering of ₹500 crore in the Bhima Sugar factory. Farmers’ interests are not safe, they have been looted. I expect a fair and transparent inquiry from you.” tweeted Raut on Monday.

While tweeting, Raut shared his letter to the deputy chief minister and also some papers.

In his letter, Raut pointed out that the state government has decided to bring out the fraud-corruption and that some BJP leaders have said that corruption has no religion or party so it needed to be finished. He demanded immediate Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) action in the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Bhima sugar factory in Daund tehsil of Pune district is involved in fraud and money laundering of about ₹500 crores. This case is more serious than the alleged case of corruption in the sugar factory of NCP leader Hasan Mushrif. Some people have given all these papers to your party leader Kirit Somaiya but he has kept mum on it. I am sending you all the papers.” states Raut’s letter.

He also shared some documents alleging that the chairman and other members of the board along with the managing director of the sugar factory took hundreds of crores as loans from Pune district co-operative bank and Maharashtra state co-operative bank and never refunded it so that the factory would come into financial crisis and they could privatise the factory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kul denied all the charges and said they were politically motivated. “All the allegations of Sanjay Raut are baseless and there is no truth in them. His allegations are politically motivated. We will answer the allegation on the right platform. I have been trying for years to avoid the privatisation of our factory.” he added.