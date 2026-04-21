MUMBAI: The state government on Monday formalised the transfer of Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, who had faced allegations of bias and misconduct from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during the March 2026 Satara Zilla Parishad elections. Doshi was accused of misconduct by Shiv Sena and NCP members after the BJP won the Zilla Parishad president election in Satara. Satara SP Tushar Doshi transferred after ZP poll row, major police reshuffle in Maharashtra

Doshi, a 2001-batch Maharashtra Police officer, has held several key postings during his career, including deputy commissioner of police (Crime) in Navi Mumbai, besides assignments in Pune, Solapur and Jalna. He has now been posted as superintendent of police of the neighbouring Sangli district.

The Shiv Sena faction led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde had officially complained against Doshi after minister Shamburaj Desai and other Sena leaders were allegedly manhandled during the process of forming the Satara district council body following last month’s elections. The issue was also raised in the state legislature. Doshi was subsequently sent on leave for a few days before later resuming duty.

Doshi is no stranger to controversy. He had drawn sharp criticism during his tenure as Jalna SP in 2023, when he ordered a lathicharge on Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters during the activist’s indefinite hunger strike for reservation at Antarwali Sarati. Following the uproar, he was sent on forced leave pending an inquiry.

As part of the latest reshuffle, Pune DCP Nikhil Pingle has been posted to Satara. Sangli SP Sandeep Ghuge has been transferred to the State CID. Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Gupta has been asked to take charge as DIG of Gadchiroli Range, while Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal has been posted as SP of Kolhapur.

Additional SP of Gadchiroli, M Ramesh, has been promoted as SP of Gadchiroli, where the state government is pushing to eliminate naxalism.