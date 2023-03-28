Savarkar issue snowballs, Sena (UBT) skips Congress dinner

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed displeasure over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance latched on the issue to corner him and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

Mumbai, India - March 27, 2023: CM Eknath Shinde along with Dy. CM Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the media during a press conference, at Sahyadri Guest House, Malabar Hill, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

While chief minister Eknath Shinde questioned the genuineness of Thackeray’s criticism of Gandhi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) skipped the UPA dinner hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for opposition leaders. The Maharashtra Congress, meanwhile, struck a conciliatory tone, saying that Gandhi and Thackeray would discuss the contentious issue, as both parties had their own stand on it.

Addressing his party’s rally at Malegaon on Sunday, Thackeray had criticised Gandhi for his latest anti-Savarkar public statement and warned him not to “insult” the Hindutva leader. The ruling alliance was quick to pounce on Thackeray’s remarks to highlight the differences in the opposition coalition, which is geared to launch an attack on the government by addressing a series of rallies across Maharashtra.

Chief minister Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a joint press conference and dared Thackeray to act on the “insult” to Savarkar. “Your MLAs put black bands on their arms to protest against the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership,” said Shinde, adding that Bal Thackeray would have had none of it. “He slapped an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyer for his remarks against Savarkar,” he said. “If Balasaheb was alive, he would have slapped those insulting Savarkar as well as those ignoring the insult. If the Thackeray faction has guts, it must walk out (of MVA).”

Shinde also came down heavily on Gandhi for “deliberately insulting” Savarkar. “Gandhi should spend a day in an Andaman prison cell where Savarkar stayed, but then what can we expect from him?” he said. “He criticised the nation on foreign soil, which is an anti-national act. I condemn him.”

Fadnavis and Shinde also announced a ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ across Maharashtra to protest against Gandhi and to apprise people of Savarkar’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle. The yatra will be jointly organised by the Shiv Sena-BJP and will cover almost all assembly constituencies.

The Thackeray faction, meanwhile, continued to show its unhappiness with the Congress over the Savarkar issue. The party skipped a dinner hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Monday for opposition leaders. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who normally attends opposition meetings in Delhi, also chose to return to Mumbai on Monday evening.

When contacted, Raut told HT that the party did not attend the UPA function for a reason. “The issue of Savarkar is being raked up every day without any reason,” he said. “They have to understand our feelings and also understand that we are deeply upset.” Asked if his party would be going to the MVA joint meeting next week, Raut said that a call would be taken later.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress struck a conciliatory tone, saying that Gandhi and Thackeray would discuss the contentious issue. “It is a well-known fact that the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have different views as far as Savarkar is concerned,” said state Congress chief Nana Patole. “The Congress has never compromised on its ideology. It is a party that advocates interfaith equality and does not hate any religion or person.”

Patole added that the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP had come together taking into account the political situation in the country. “The Congress’ stand on Savarkar has been clear from the start,” he said. “However, the battle to save the country, democracy and the Constitution is more important than anything else. We are fighting a big battle together against the BJP. This is why the ruling alliance is looking to split the MVA. But it will not succeed.”

