Supreme Court snubs ED plea against bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the grant of bail to former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, refused to interfere with the October 4 order of the Bombay high court that had granted bail to the NCP leader who was arrested in a PMLA case.

The high court had said the bail order would be effective from October 13 to enable the ED to file an appeal before the Supreme Court.

Deshmukh will, however, continue to remain lodged in judicial custody at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as he is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November 2021 on charges of misusing his position as the home minister and collecting money worth crores from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.

