SC warns of strict action if trees cut at Aarey forest; next hearing on Tuesday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) of ‘strict cognizance’ if any tree in Mumbai’s Aarey forest area is cut in violation of the company’s affidavit filed on August 5.

The court made the observations while considering a batch of petitions filed by NGOs and environmental activists opposing the cutting of trees and developmental work undertaken by MMRC to build a Metro Shed in the forest area as it forms the “green lung” of Mumbai.

Senior advocate Anitha Shenoy, appearing for NGO Vanashakti, urged the top court to issue a status quo order, stopping any kind of work in connection with the Metro project. She also referred to photographs produced by the NGO showing clearing of area.

“In that case, you (MMRC) will not go ahead with any development work,” the bench observed.

Responding to that, MMRC counsel Rukmani Bobde assured the court, “No trees have been cut since October 7, 2019 and will not be cut in any manner.”

With the next hearing in the matter fixed for August 30, the bench told Shenoy, “It is only a matter of five days. In case they violate the undertaking, we will take strict cognizance of it.”

Activists informed the apex court that despite the affidavit filed by MMRCL, leveling work and other developmental works are being done at the site.

“The said undertaking as given by Director MMRCL on August 5 has already been taken on record. The MMRCL shall strictly be bound by the terms of its undertaking,” a bench of justices Uday Umesh Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia stated.

The proposed project was to come up on 33 hectares of Aarey land, which is declared as a “reserved forest” by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. He even decided to shift the Metro car shed site to Kanjurmarg. But, with the Eknath Shinde-led government taking over, work on the project has resumed at the same site.

Vanashakti approached the court with an application last month claiming that the felling of trees had revived at the site from July 25, in violation of the October 7, 2019 “status quo” order passed by the SC after the state government gave an undertaking that no such act would be done.

When the top court heard the matter on August 5, MMRCL director Charuhas Jadhav filed an affidavit claiming that only a few bushes were cleared and some branches were trimmed to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the approach road to the site. The affidavit further informed that till October 7, 2019, around 2,141 trees were cut for the project, but since then “no trees were cut and the project did not proceed further”.

Recording these submissions, the bench said on August 5, “Suffice it to say that as stated by the concerned respondent, no further trees have been cut since the order dated October 7, 2019 and shall not be cut in any manner till the next date of hearing.”

Since then, the matter has been adjourned twice. On Wednesday, when the matter was taken on board, the Maharashtra government represented by senior standing counsel Rahul Chitnis sought adjournment for the circulation of documents.

“How many times do we allow this matter to keep adjourning now and then?” the bench asked. The NGO had opposed the state’s request.

In 2014, the Metro car shed for the third phase Metro project was first proposed at Aarey, near Sanjay Gandhi National Park by then Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. The matter was taken first to the Bombay high court by Vanashakti.

After the status quo order passed by Supreme Court, the Uddhav Thackeray government appointed a technical committee led by the chief secretary, and comprising Greater Mumbai municipal commissioner and officers from department of forests, environment and MMRCL, to examine the feasibility of continuing with the project at Aarey. The committee concluded that the site at Kanjurmarg was suitable for the project as the earlier plot of 33 hectares at Aarey is forest land.