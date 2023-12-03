Scheme granting extra FSI for reserved land extended by 5 yrs

Mumbai: The Urban Development department on Friday gave a three-year extension to provisions of the Development Control Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 that allow developers to get additional floor space index (FSI) by handing over reserved land to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or any other appropriate authority for public purposes.

Note 20 (viii) of Regulation 17 (1) in DCPR 2034 stipulates that the built-up area along with land must be transferred to the BMC/ appropriate authority within five years from the date of DCPR sanction to avail additional FSI.

BJP MP Gopal Shetty as well as the CREDAI MCHI, the real estate industry’s apex body in the Mumbai metropolitan region, had made representations to the government for extension, saying real estate projects were stalled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The representation by CREDAI MCHI president Domnic Romell and secretary Dhaval Ajmera pointed out that the DCPR was sanctioned on May 7, 2018, but the excluded portion (EP) was approved only on March 23, 2023. The EP is a separate document that deals with specific problems whereas the DCPR contains broad policy specifications.

“Hence it became implausible for many of our members to fulfil the requirement of developing the reservation within the five-year timeframe. Considering this, we earnestly request an extension of the validity period mentioned in Regulation 17 (1) 20(viii) by an additional five years. Such an extension will enable numerous project proponents to benefit from this provision, resulting in more reservations being handed over to BMC for the purpose of public services,” said the letter sent to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in August this year.

The urban development department has now extended the provisions till August 20, 2026. The department has directed that the permissible excess mat area index be limited to 90% and the payment of premium at the rate of 25% will be mandatory.

