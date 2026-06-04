School bus fees up 15% this academic year

MUMBAI: School bus operators in Maharashtra have hiked their fees by 15% starting this month, due to rising operational costs and a lack of financial support from the government, according to the School Bus Owners’ Association (SOBA Maharashtra).

Rising operational costs and a lack of financial support from the government have prompted the hike, according to the School Bus Owners’ Association (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

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Bus operators said they have repeatedly urged the government, including the transport department, to provide financial support or offer practical solutions but, despite follow-ups, they received no positive response.

Anil Garg, president, SOBA Maharashtra, said, “The main reasons behind the 15 per cent increase is rising fuel and diesel prices, salary hikes for drivers, attendants and other staff, rising maintenance and repair costs, expensive spare parts, increased insurance and permit fees, higher compliance expenses, growing toll charges and taxes, as well as the financial impact of e-challans and penalties.”

The association also cited the overall rise in inflation as a factor in the fee hike, once again appealing to the government to intervene and provide support to the school transport sector.

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{{^usCountry}} Anubha Sahay, president of the India Wide Parents’ Association said, “The government should treat school transportation as a separate sector and provide rebates or financial support to bus operators. This would help prevent additional costs from being passed on to parents, who are already burdened by rising school fees and other educational expenses for their children.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anubha Sahay, president of the India Wide Parents’ Association said, “The government should treat school transportation as a separate sector and provide rebates or financial support to bus operators. This would help prevent additional costs from being passed on to parents, who are already burdened by rising school fees and other educational expenses for their children.” {{/usCountry}}

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Stationery makers hold prices

The stationery industry is facing pressure from rising raw material and transportation costs due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. However, manufacturers and publishers say they will not increase prices right now, although not ruling out a hike after August or September.

Dilip Gangaramani, founder, director and CEO of Target Learning Ventures, which publishing books for schools, said, “We understand that every rupee matters. We may review prices only if there is an uncontrollable increase in the cost of raw materials essential for manufacturing. Until then, we remain committed to providing affordable study material and stationery.”

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A representative of pen and stationery dealers said they are absorbing rising costs and prices will hold for now.