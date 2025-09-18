Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
School caretaker arrested for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 07:26 am IST

After the child mentioned the name of a female caretaker, she was arrested and produced in the Sessions Court in Dindoshi, which remanded her in police custody until Friday, said a police officer

MUMBAI: A 43-year-old female caretaker at a well-known school in Goregaon was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

(Shutterstock)
According to the police, the incident took place on Monday when the girl returned home from school and complained of extreme pain and discomfort. The girl’s grandmother rushed her to a hospital, where they found injuries in her private parts.

Subsequently, the girl’s parents approached the Goregaon police, where a case was registered under the POCSO Act. After the child mentioned the name of a female caretaker, she was arrested and produced in the Sessions Court in Dindoshi, which remanded her in police custody until Friday, said a police officer.

“We are reviewing and analysing the CCTV footage to verify the incident,” he added.

