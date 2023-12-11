School principal arrested for allegedly killing husband

Kalyan: A 55-year-old school principal, Ashwini Pawar, has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Harishchand Pawar, 61, over domestic issues. Two accomplices, identified as Siddhesh, 23, and Ritesh, 24, friends of the accused’s daughter, are currently absconding, prompting a manhunt by the police.

The incident happened on Friday night at Vishal Nagari, where an argument escalated into a fatal act. Police sources suspected that Pawar had an objection from two youths who used to come into his home and his wife had a domestic dispute over pension money. But police are probing the matter.

Assistant Police Inspector Tejas Sawant from Kolsewadi Police Station stated, “During the preliminary investigation, the trio poured an inflammable substance on Pawar, causing him to suffer 65% burn injuries.”

Neighbors rushed to the scene upon hearing Pawar’s screams, managing to douse the flames. Pawar was then taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to a burn hospital in Navi Mumbai. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday.

Initially, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) was filed against the trio, and following Pawar’s death, it was converted to section 302 (punishment for murder). The police have formed a team to locate and apprehend Siddhesh and Ritesh