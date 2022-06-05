Schools to conduct learning gap analysis test

Mumbai: As students return for physical classes after a gap of two years, many city schools have decided to conduct a test in the first week of reopening to analyse gaps in learning due to online classes.

At least four school principals who spoke to HT said that the gap analysis will ensure that students are on track with the curriculum of the previous academic year, and are well-adapted to basic and key concepts important for the fresh school year.

At South Mumbai-based Campion and St. Mary’s schools, both affiliated to the ICSE Board, diagnostic tests will be held for each subject during class hours. The test will consist of 40 questions and students will get 30 minutes to answer.

“It will be a surprise test. Students are required to score at least more than 10 out of 40 to pass,” said Jennifer Fernandes, middle-school academic coordinator, Campion School.

Once the assessments are complete, the two schools will conduct ‘office programmes’ with students to cover the gaps. “These programmes will be remedial lectures during regular class hours to bridge the gaps,” said Father Francis Swamy, principal, Campion school, and director of St Mary’s School, Mazagaon.

“While we conducted revision classes when schools reopened in April, the diagnostic tests are only preventive measures to cover the learning gaps, if any,” he added.

These tests assume significance in the backdrop of reports by government and non-government organisations on the impact of online education. Results of the recently released National Achievement Survey 2021 found that learning gaps exacerbated due to virtual schools, are more prevalent among students from higher classes mostly standards V, VIII and X.

Children’s Academy has partnered with Open Door, an Edutech platform, to run gap analysis tests in mathematics and science.

“The gap is not only because of online learning. Other reasons are personal and financial losses, lack of adequate technology, lack of proper learning environment, and so on. We are hoping that in the next two months, students will reach the targets of expected learning outcomes with the least gaps,” said Sheela Mallya, the academic head of Children’s Academy, and principal of the school located at Ashok Nagar in Kandivali (E).

She added, “During online education, teachers did not have the appropriate means to assess the child. The cameras were off, so we could not see if the child was paying attention or not. At times parents did the homework for them, or they might have just jotted down the points from the internet.”

The Ryan group of schools, along with education experts, subject heads, and teachers, have created a ‘Ryan learning recovery programme’. The programme comprises a cumulative list of topics and basic concepts for all subjects and grades during the current academic year, which will be re-taught. Students will be evaluated during the first unit tests.

“We have also set a standard for desired learning outcomes and designed activities for experiential learning, developing oratory skills and play-way methods for most concepts.” Anjali Bowen, principal, Ryan International School, Kandivali.

The gap analysis test is in line with the ‘bridge the gap’ course announced by the state government and NCERT.

“We have observed conceptual understanding has suffered and there’s a lack of practical knowledge. If the basic concepts and gaps are not covered in the initial stages, the students are bound to face difficulties in the forthcoming academic years,” said Basanti Roy, former secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Mumbai Division. “The gap analysis test will be beneficial for the students. The teachers should cover at least the basic concepts if not the complete curriculum.”

While many city schools also conducted gap analysis tests in April, principals said that another test will be the real indicator of their learning outcomes. When Children’s Academy Schools reopened in April, they had conducted the test for sixth and seventh graders and found a 30 - 35% gap.

Balmohan Vidyamandir, Shivaji Park, not only performed a gap analysis test in April, but teachers also assigned students to complete activities during summer vacations. “If students are found lacking in a certain area during classes, teachers will test students and fill the gaps. The teacher will also take a one-on-one session with the student to cover the gap,” said Rupa Roy, principal. “We are also planning to slow down the pace of the curriculum till students fully adapt to the offline method of learning.”

“We found up to 10% average learning gap difference in 4th and 5th graders after the pandemic, and about 15% learning gap difference in 7th and 8th graders across around 20 schools in Mumbai,” said Abhishek Kariwal the co-founder of Open Door.

