Scuffle over loud music leads to death of 70-year-old

Mumbai: A 70-year-old man was attacked by three people when he intervened in an argument between them and his son who had asked them to stop playing songs on their mobile phones outside his house. Ramchandra Patil, the senior citizen, succumbed to his injuries late on Monday night.

According to the police, the trio would sit on a wall outside the chawl at Narayan Nagar, Ghatkopar West, and play games and songs on their phones. Nandu Patil, the 40-year-old son of the deceased, on November 27 asked them to stop it as the noise disturbed him. This angered the trio who attacked him, and his 70-year-old father who intervened. The police have registered a case of murder.

“Patil, who works with the municipal corporation, had warned the trio earlier too,” said a police officer from Ghatkopar police station. “On November 27, when he shouted at them, they attacked him with bricks and tubelights. They even attacked Nandu’s brother, Sudhakar.”

Ramchandra suffered serious injuries to his head in the skirmish. He started bleeding and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, from where he was shifted to Vedant Hospital in Bhatwadi in Ghatkopar. He succumbed to the injuries late on Monday night.

“We have arrested one accused identified as Rahul Kashid, 40, who stays in the area. The other two accused are minor boys aged 16 and 17. They will soon be arrested and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” said the police officer.