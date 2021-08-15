Security beefed up in Mumbai for Independence Day

Mumbai Police has stepped up security across the city in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at important government installations such as Mantralaya, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), etc. Security cover has also been strengthened at major religious places, market areas, hotels, railway and metro stations, bus depots, atomic research centres and defence installations, said a police officer.

There is no specific terror alert from intelligence agencies to Mumbai this year ahead of Independence Day, but the police are not taking any chance and have prepared a comprehensive security arrangement for the city.

Deputy commissioner of police (operations) Chaitanya Siriprolu, who is the Mumbai Police spokesperson, said, “Units of bomb disposal and detection squad (BDDS) would regularly scan the premises of major government and private installations. Police personnel will be posted at important government offices such as Mantralaya, and anti-sabotage measures such as frisking of persons and checking of premises by BDDS, will be carried out.”

All police stations will maintain high alert in the form of static deployment and patrolling to prevent any untoward incident, DCP added.

The anti-terror cell (ATC) and beat officers in all police stations have been activated to gather intelligence. Night patrolling staff and good morning squads have been directed to be on high alert to prevent law and order issues, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said.

The special branch, crime branch, protection and security branch, including BDDS, will be on their toes.

Officers from the social media lab (SML) would ensure extensive vigilance on social media platform to ensure that offensive and sensitive posts are prevented from going viral and disrupting law-and-order situation, another officer said.

Crime branch officers are entrusted with responsibilities of keeping tab on the history sheeters in the city. Crime branch personnel would also be part of the security bandobast and would patrol in plain clothes.

The city’s combat teams and quick response team (QRT) will be stationed strategically on standby for immediate response, if required.

The police on Friday also carried out a mass prevention drive – All Out Operation. In this drive, the police carried out surprise checking, nakabandi, combing operations and also intensified patrolling and nabbed 79 wanted accused. The combing operation was carried out at 230 places.

The police also arrested 121 accused were arrested under anti-narcotics laws, while 37 people were held for the illegal possession of weapons. Action has also been taken against 46 criminals for violating externment orders, said the police.