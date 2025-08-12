Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Security for comedian Kapil upped

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 04:34 am IST

A police team met Sharma to inquire about direct threats, he told them that he had not received any threat directly

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have beefed up Kapil Sharma’s security cover days after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing outside the comedian’s cafe in Surrey County, Canada, and threatened via posts on social media that they would attack the comedian in Mumbai.

The posts claimed that the attack and warnings are linked to Sharma calling actor Salman Khan to his show. The gang has previously targeted the actor, his family and people working with him due to his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident.

“We have provided ample security and taken enough precautions to make sure that the individual (Sharma) is not harmed,” police commissioner Deven Bharti said.

On Thursday, unidentified assailants fired outside Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada. A video of the attack that later surfaced on social media made it clear that at least 25 shots were fired. No injuries were reported in either of the firing incidents.

Goldy Dhillon and Harry Boxer, both allegedly associated with the Bishnoi gang, posted messages on social media claiming responsibility for last Thursday’s attack. Taking this seriously, the Mumbai police sent a team to meet Sharma. The comedian told them that he had not received any threat directly. Considering the modus operandi employed by Bishnoi gang members, the police have beefed up his security

