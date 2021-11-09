Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Security outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence beefed up
mumbai news

Security outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence beefed up

City police on Monday intensified security outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s South Mumbai residence after a taxi driver informed them that two passengers of another vehicle and who carried bags had asked him about the location of Antilia
According to the police, the taxi driver was standing near Killa court in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon when a WagonR (silver colour) pulled over and its occupants asked him about the location of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. City police on Monday intensified security outside Antilia. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

City police on Monday intensified vigilance outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s South Mumbai residence after a taxi driver informed them that two passengers of another vehicle and who carried bags had asked him about the location of Antilia.

The police said that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman’s private security coordinated with the police at all times. However, the police beefed up security and erected Nakabandi (barricades) in various parts of South Mumbai after they received the information.

According to the police, the taxi driver was standing near Killa court in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon when a WagonR (silver colour) pulled over and its occupants asked him about the location of Ambani’s residence.

The taxi driver reportedly told police that the persons looked suspicious and shared the car’s registration. The cops are investigating the details of the owner. The police also scanned CCTV footage. The Azad Maidan police have recorded the taxi driver’s statement.

“We are verifying the information and would release a statement once it’s done,” a senior police officer said.

RELATED STORIES

In February this year, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside ‘Antilia’, triggering panic. The National Investigative Agency is probing the alleged role of the then Assistant Police Inspector (API) of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze, in the SUV incident, and he was arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP