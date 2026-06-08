MUMBAI: Although the Mahayuti alliance succeeded in securing unopposed elections in six of the 17 legislative council seats that will go to polls on June 18, tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena have surfaced in Nashik and Jalgaon, where rebel candidates have pitted themselves against each other’s official nominees. Although the silent turf war between the parties’ local leaders in these North Maharashtra districts is not new, it has surfaced anew, widening the rift within the alliance even further.

Sena, BJP rebels challenge official candidates in Nashik and Jalgaon

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In Nashik, BJP rebels Prasad Hirey and Gopal Gite have entered the fray against official candidate Narendra Darade of the Shiv Sena, while in Jalgaon, Sena leaders Reshma Kale and Anil Chaudhari have challenged official BJP candidate Nandkishor Mahajan. While the victory of the official candidates appears likely based on numbers, any cross-voting by local body members could expose the underlying rift between the BJP and Shiv Sena ahead of the Sinhastha Kumbh, the decadal religious event scheduled to begin this year in Nashik.

A BJP leader from Jalgaon said that the tussle had roots in the simmering dispute between the two parties over differences regarding funds allocated for Sinhastha Kumbh-related works as also the guardian ministership of Nashik. “Both parties are also competing for political dominance in these two districts. The contest in the council elections is an outcome of all these factors,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a bid to stop the rebels, the BJP’s water resources minister Girish Mahajan and the Sena’s industries minister Uday Samant have held multiple meetings with them over the past few days. However, the dissidents ignored appeals to withdraw their nominations before the June 4 deadline and have so far refused to quit the contest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a bid to stop the rebels, the BJP’s water resources minister Girish Mahajan and the Sena’s industries minister Uday Samant have held multiple meetings with them over the past few days. However, the dissidents ignored appeals to withdraw their nominations before the June 4 deadline and have so far refused to quit the contest. {{/usCountry}}

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In Nashik, Gopal Gite, younger brother of former BJP corporator Ganesh Gite, categorically ruled out withdrawing his nomination. Speaking to HT, he reiterated that he would stay in the contest despite the efforts of Mahajan and Samant.

“I consider Girish Mahajan my elder brother and I have requested him not to pressure me to back out at this stage,” he said. “My campaign has already begun. So far, I have met more than 200 voters and many of them have assured me of their support. There is a sizeable section of voters from all three Mahayuti constituents who have decided to back me. The Mahayuti’s official candidate, Narendra Darade, is not acceptable to many voters.”

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Darade, however, expressed confidence about retaining the seat. Speaking to reporters, he said he had the backing of CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. “I have the support of more than 450 Mahayuti voters who will cast their votes in this election. I am not concerned about the presence of rival candidates,” he said, while rejecting allegations that he had failed to deliver during his tenure as an MLC.

Another rebel candidate, Prasad Hirey, visited the BJP office on Sunday and said that no party leader had asked him to withdraw. “If they ask me to, I will, but neither CM Devendra Fadnavis nor Girish Mahajan has,” he said. “My candidature is against both the BJP and Shiv Sena candidates, and I have the support of the voters.”

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In Jalgaon, Anil Chaudhari, brother of Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Chaudhari, has claimed support from party corporators and members of local bodies. A section of the party believes that elements within the Shiv Sena leadership are tacitly backing Chaudhari against the alliance’s official candidate, Nandkishor Mahajan. Similarly, Shiv Sena rebel Reshma Kale has also refused to withdraw her nomination. She said that if the BJP rebels withdrew from the Nashik contest, she would consider withdrawing in Jalgaon.

“At this stage, neither party is in a position to openly violate alliance discipline and support rebel candidates,” said the BJP leader from Jalgaon. “Secondly, both the BJP and Shiv Sena have sufficient numbers to ensure the victory of their official nominees in Jalgaon and Nashik. However, the leadership of both parties is more concerned about the public exposure of internal differences.”

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A total of 622 elected representatives from the Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations, along with various municipal councils in the district, will vote in the election. BJP has the largest vote share with more than 190 electors, followed by Shiv Sena with 171 and the NCP with over 107. Among the opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 45 voters, Congress 13 and AIMIM 21, while the remaining votes are with smaller parties and independents.