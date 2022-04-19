Sena draws parallels between situation in Delhi and Mumbai, accuses BJP of fomenting communal trouble for political gains

Drawing parallels between the communal riots in Delhi and the campaign by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) against loudspeakers on mosques, Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged that these campaigns were being fostered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with an eye on the civic elections in both the cities.

The constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would fight the forthcoming local body elections together wherever possible, and hence, communally-sensitive issues were being raked up to counter this mobilisation by the ruling front in the state, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said.

“The riot-like situation has been created by the ruling party. This is very unfortunate,” said Raut, while referring to the riots in Delhi on Hanuman Jayanti. He alleged that these riots had taken place because BJP was unsure of its prospects in the upcoming civic body polls in Delhi.

The state BJP, however, ridiculed Raut’s remarks.

Keshav Upadhye, BJP’s chief spokesperson, said, “Raut is making such statements daily out of a sense of frustration. BJP is completely competent [to fight its political battles], and does not need any proxies. His statements should not be taken seriously.”

On Saturday, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in Delhi. Eight police personnel and a local resident were injured in the violence, which saw stone-pelting and arson, and vehicles were also torched.

In Maharashtra, MNS has served an ultimatum asking for loudspeakers on mosques to be pulled down by May 3, failing which party cadre will play Hanuman Chalisa outside these places of worship. This turn towards Hindutva is seen as an attempt to clear the decks for a possible political alliance or understanding with BJP for the local body polls.

“It is clear that the riots occurring across the country have been sponsored by the ruling party. Riots never occurred earlier on Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti. People celebrated these occasions peacefully... For the last few days, riots have occurred in Delhi as BJP has set its eyes on the civic body elections,” Raut said.

“They are trying to create similar tensions in Mumbai by roping in someone. Since you [BJP] do not have the requisite support in the city, you have given this work to someone else. The issue of loudspeakers has been raised,” the Sena leader said, without naming either Raj or MNS.

Pointing to the victory of Congress in the recent state assembly by-election in Kolhapur and earlier at Deglur in Nanded, he said this was because the MVA had fought the polls unitedly. “We have created a successful formula in Maharashtra. Those who are scared of this are using riots to spread hatred and are perpetrating a divide and rule policy like the British. But the people will not be duped by this.”

The MP said such tensions would create even more trouble for the economy which was gradually limping back to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic. The riots and communal tensions would impact foreign and domestic investments, business, and lead to a flight of labour, he said, adding this could “lead to the country’s economy deteriorating even more than that of Sri Lanka and Ukraine.”

Raut accused BJP of being unconcerned about the people of the country and sections like farmers and the working classes.