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Sena MLA threatens publisher of Govind Pansare’s ‘Who Was Shivaji?’ for omitting honorifics

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad threatens publisher Prashant Ambi over a book title on Shivaji, prompting police involvement and political backlash.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:38 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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MUMBAI: Buldhana’s Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad is once again in the midst of a controversy for threatening to physically attack Kolhapur-based publisher Prashant Ambi for publishing a book on Hindu king Chhatrapati Shivaji without honorifics in the title. The audio clip of this has gone viral, with Gaikwad heard threatening to barge into Ambi’s house, thrash him and pull out his tongue. He is also heard asking Ambi if he is a Brahmin.

Sena MLA threatens publisher of Govind Pansare’s ‘Who Was Shivaji?’ for omitting honorifics

The insistence on both honorifics, the prefix Chhatrapati and suffix Maharaj, is a political imposition by Hindutva parties in the last few years. Ambi, who is the publisher of the Marathi book Shivaji Kon Hota? (Who Was Shivaji?) written by CPI leader Govind Pansare, pointed out to Gaikwad that the book was first published in 1988 and the title was the author’s but was issued more threats. Pansare himself was shot dead by alleged Hindutva assailants 11 years ago. Ambi has already informed Rajarampuri police in Kolhapur about Gaikwad’s threats and is set to register an FIR.

Gaikwad is known for his violent, abusive behaviour. Last year, he slapped and punched a worker at the Akashwani MLA canteen in Mumbai for serving allegedly bad food. He was issued a warning by his party chief Eknath Shinde but no action was taken against him. Some years ago, he had asked a policeman to wash his car.

 
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