Reddit calls Riteish Deshmukh ‘misfit’ for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji: ‘Ram Charan would look better’

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming historical action drama, Raja Shivaji. The actor essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. Since the trailer was released on April 20, the internet has been buzzing with reactions, with many calling Riteish a misfit for the role. Riteish Deshmukh's still from Raja Shivaji trailer.

Internet disappointed with Riteish Deshmukh's casting as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj On Monday, a Reddit user shared a still of Riteish from the film and wrote, “He’s such a misfit for the movie.” Many users agreed with the post. One of them commented, “Tbh, even Ram Charan would look good in this movie.” Another wrote, “Unfortunately, it’s true. His voice doesn’t have that power. This will be like Akshay Kumar in the Prithviraj Chauhan movie.” Another commented, “He can’t do justice to the role.”

Another Reddit user commented, “Oh absolutely! He doesn’t have the aura and personality to carry the role of a warrior.” Another wrote, “Riteish’s tone and dialogue delivery don’t create the impact of the strong force that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was. Neither does he look the part, even after the make-up.” Another comment read, “I really want to see Sharad Kelkar in this epic role. Why Riteish!???” Another wrote, “I am waiting for Rishab Shetty sir’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj movie. This is an absolute misfit as well as unnecessary.”

Some users also felt the overall casting was not up to the mark. One commented, “Worst casting of this decade.” Another wrote, “A nepo boat venture with Abhishek, Fardeen and him.” Another added, “This looks like a group project, terrible casting.”