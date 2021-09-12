Sena to contest 20 seats in Goa, looks for MVA-like alliance

The Shiv Sena is set to contest around 20 seats in Goa, in an attempt to gain power in the adjoining state and to get the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power. The Sena is exploring Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-like alliance possibilities in Goa.

The party is also planning to field candidates in 80-100 seats in Uttar Pradesh election. Both states are due for polls in February-March next year.

Senior Sena leader and party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “In Goa, we are contesting the elections. We plan to contest around 20-21 seats in Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, too, we are planning to contest 80 to 100 seats of the 402 Assembly seats. For Goa, efforts are on to explore a formula like that of MVA. Let’s see if we succeed.”

Party insiders said the Sena is exploring options to have alliance with regional parties in Goa. “There are smaller parties there; so, we can have an alliance with them, if not [it doesn’t happen] then we will contest solo,” Raut said.

A Sena functionary said the party is looking to increase its presence in other states as well. With a sizable Marathi-speaking population and its Hindutva agenda, the party aims to take a step towards getting more legislators. “It is not that we are contesting elections after MVA or when Uddhav ji became the chief minister. We have fielded candidates in many states [polls] before, but now we can explore alliances with smaller parties and increase our base there,” said a leader. The Sena had fielded three candidates in 2017 polls in Goa, but lost deposit on all three seats and got 1.3% votes on the seats contested.

Raut added that the Sena is expected to get support from local political outfits and farmers’ organisations in western UP. “In western UP, there are some farmers’ organisations who have said that they will back us. Smaller parties in UP have also extended support to the Shiv Sena,” he said, expressing confidence in the party’s chances in 2022.

In 2017, Sena had fielded 57 candidates in UP, of which 56 lost their deposits. It secured 88,595 votes or 0.1% of the vote share.