Sena (UBT) leader booked for abusing, threatening CM online

MUMBAI: A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has been booked for allegedly giving speeches, abusing and threatening chief minister Eknath Shinde in a video posted on his social media. The complaint against Koli, a Solapur resident, was registered by the police after Kunal Sarmadkar, 40, the youth wing leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), lodged a complaint against him.

According to Sarmadkar, on November 11, when he was logged on to his social media account, he noticed a video on YouTube, which was a speech given by Koli where he was abusing Shinde after posters of Uddhav Thackrey were torn in Thane. The speech also mentioned threats to Shinde and the Shiv Sainiks, who tore the posters welcoming Thackrey.

In his police complaint, Sarmadkar also said that he learnt that Koli is a violent person and had several cases of rioting against him, which made the threats serious. “Based on the complaint of Sarmadkar, we have registered an FIR against Koli and are investigating the case further,” said a police officer from the Nirmal Nagar police station.

The accused is booked under section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.