After CJP protest in Mumbai, Thackerays to hold march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at 10am

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), respectively, will lead a joint protest rally on Sunday demanding the removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

This is the third time the Thackeray cousins – bitter rivals till recently – are joining forces after they buried the hatchet recently. (HT Photo)

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The Congress and NCP (SP), allies of the Sena (UBT) in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghad (MVA), will support the agitation, which has become a national rallying point over alleged irregularities in the revision of the electoral rolls. On Friday, Mumbaiites turned out in large numbers at Shivaji Park to demand Kumar’s resignation in a rally organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led by Abhijit Dipke.

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This is the third time the Thackeray cousins – bitter rivals till recently – are joining forces after they buried the hatchet recently. They first jointly celebrated the withdrawal of the government resolution that sought to make Hindi compulsory in schools in Maharashtra. Next, they jointly protested the NEET paper leak. Now they are teaming up to demand the CEC’s removal.

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{{^usCountry}} The route of Sunday’s rally has been changed. Initially scheduled to start at Byculla and end at the BMC headquarters near Azad Maidan, it will now start at Metro cinema and conclude at the BMC headquarters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The route of Sunday’s rally has been changed. Initially scheduled to start at Byculla and end at the BMC headquarters near Azad Maidan, it will now start at Metro cinema and conclude at the BMC headquarters. {{/usCountry}}

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Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said the route was changed on the request of the police. However, the timing of the rally will remain unchanged.

The Thackerays had earlier organised a joint march on November 1, 2025, alleging irregularities in the electoral rolls. Opposition parties have claimed that these alleged irregularities benefited the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena. Parab accused the BJP of defending the Election Commission despite the allegations levelled against it.

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According to MNS sources, the party has arranged 325 private buses to transport supporters from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to attend Sunday’s rally. Unlike the protests over the NEET paper leak, demonstrations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls have so far been fragmented, with different opposition parties organising separate programmes.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee held protests on Monday, followed by the Mumbai unit of the Congress on Tuesday. The CJP organised a protest at Shivaji Park on October 2, which was supported by a Sena (UBT) delegation.

The NCP (SP) has also extended its support to Sunday’s rally. Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto confirmed that the party would participate, saying, “We have already issued a letter to support it.” Senior Congress leader Nana Patole also said his party will participate in the morcha.

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Raju Bidkar, senior inspector at the Azad Maidan police station, said police are yet to decide on whether or not to grant permission for Sunday’s rally.