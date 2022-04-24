Sena-BJP lock horns after alleged attack on BJP leaders

MUMBAI: Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya was attacked outside a police station in Mumbai on Saturday night, Shiv Sena and BJP locked horns again over the law-and-order issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sena leader and member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut justified the attack saying people who were disturbed by the INS Vikrant scam could have hurled the stone at Somaiya, the accused in the scam. The BJP on the other hand has said that the party will complain to union home minister Amit Shah over the ‘deteriorated’ law and order situation in the state.

Raut also said that his party supported the aggressive action by Shiv Sainiks against MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana. The Sena leader also targeted Navneet Rana saying she got elected from Amravati Lok Sabha seat on a bogus caste certificate, a hearing on which is on in the Supreme Court. The Bombay high court has already given a ruling against Rana in the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yesterday an accused in the INS Vikrant case (Somaiya) went to meet one who got elected on bogus caste certificate (Navneet Rana). The people are disturbed due to the INS [Vikrant] scam and people might have got agitated seeing him roam freely. One or two stones might have been hurled. Stones are pelted on such accused and traitors in the country,” Raut said at a press conference and asked, “Why is BJP pained about INS Vikrant accused and the one who contest election with a bogus caste certificate.”

Raut defended the Mumbai police saying it is capable of taking action and it never makes false cases. “Maharashtra and Mumbai police have never worked with political vindictiveness. The police controlled the situation properly,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP will write to union home minister Amit Shah and home secretary Rajiv Gauba over the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra.

“The ruling Shiv Sena has been doing hooliganism under the police protection. Police failed to protect Kirit Somaiya who has Z-category protection. It is shameful that the police force has been acting as the servants of the ruling party. Democracy in the state has been crushed by the government. I am personally going to speak to the home minister and home secretary and write to them about the situation,” he said.

Fadnavis also warned the Thackeray government that the BJP will give a befitting reply to the attacks being meted out to the party leaders. “We have been following the law and would not bow under pressure if you try to threaten us by misusing the police force. We are ready to handle it our way if the oppression by the police force is not stopped immediately,” Fadnavis said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fadnavis also said that the police action against MP Navneet Rana was against the set laws and the Supreme Court ruling related to the detention of any woman.

The Sena and the BJP have locked horns over the agitation announced by MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana over last the two days. Shiv Sena workers took to the streets outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence after Ranas announced that the couple will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s residence in Bandra in Mumbai.

Somaiya was allegedly attacked by Sena workers at Khar police station on Saturday evening after his visit to the police station in solidarity with Ranas, who were arrested by the police on Saturday. On Friday, another BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj alleged that he was attacked by Shiv Saniks at Kala Nagar outside Thackeray’s residence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raut targeted Fadnavis saying the law-and-order situation in the state is due to an “immature” opposition party.

“He (Fadnavis) should first meet Maharashtra CM if he has any questions regarding law and order. Then if they want, they can go to the Centre, United Nations etc. But they meet the union home minister for anything and everything. What is this tamasha? Maharsahtra has an elected government which has full majority. If anyone has endangered Maharashtra’s law and order, its peace, it is due to the immature opposition party and the leader of the opposition,” Raut said.

He further added, “Uddhav ji is also of the opinion that power will come and go, But Shiv Sena is going to remain. So, such threats of meeting home secretary, president are not going to work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if the Shiv Sena supports the actions of Shiv Sainiks to stop the Rana couple from going to Matoshree, the chief minister’s personal residence in Bandra East, Raut said, “Yes I support it and the Shiv Sena does too. The bogus caste certificate accused threatened to go to Matoshree to recite Hanuman Chalisa threatening law and order. So, wouldn’t Shiv Sainiks get aggressive?”

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai to receive the maiden Lata Mangeshkar Award, where chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would be present. Raut said chief minister Thackeray had always respected the status of the PM. “He is our Prime Minister and he is welcome. He is getting the Lata Mangeshkar award, and we are happy about it. Chief minister always respects the prime minister’s status and always respects the PM,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON