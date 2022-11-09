Sena's Sanjay Raut gets bail in Patra Chawl money laundering case

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed the bail application of ShivSena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. His alleged Pravin Raut was also granted bail in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court imposed a bail bond of ₹2 lakh on e for each. The Enforcement Directorate (ED, which arrested the Saamana editor Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for alleged money laundering in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon, has sought a stay on the execution of the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail