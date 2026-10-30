Senior bureaucrats urge Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe to ‘tread cautiously’

Maharashtra’s food and drugs administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, whose sweeping crackdown on restaurants for food safety violations has made him a celebrity in recent months, has been advised by senior bureaucrats to tread cautiously and ensure his actions do not breach the law.

Mundhe said he had proposed restructuring the FDA, strengthening its laboratory and increasing staff, while also introducing systems to monitor complaints and compliance. (HT Photo)

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Sections of the state administration do not approve of Mundhe’s aggressive style of functioning, and there have been complaints filed against him to FDA minister Narhari Zirwal, according to officials aware of the developments.

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HT has learnt that at least two senior bureaucrats at Mantralaya have advised Mundhe to proceed cautiously, particularly when taking action against establishments that could have solid legal backing. “The FDA officers must be very careful and leave no loopholes,” one of the two officers said, requesting anonymity.

The officers also cautioned Mundhe against inviting further adverse observations from the judiciary. During some of the FDA’s initial raids following his appointment, courts criticised the department for acting in a high-handed and overly aggressive manner. Another senior bureaucrat has asked Mundhe to address allegations of corruption against FDA officers, said an official familiar with the discussions.

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Mundhe, 51, 1 2005-batch IAS officer, took charge of the FDA in May this year. Known for his uncompromising, by-the-book approach, this was his 25th posting in a 21-year career. And the approach did not change, as the FDA under Mundhe launched a crackdown on thousands of restaurants, commercial kitchens, and dark stores across the state for food safety violations. These included iconic establishments such as Noor Mohammadi, Shalimar, Parsi Dairy Farm, K Rustom & Co, and the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

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Mundhe’s aggressive enforcement style and transparency have made him a bit of a cult figure in Maharashtra. During recent youth-led protests demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, some demonstrators carried posters calling for Mundhe to be made prime minister. During protests over the MPSC paper leak, his appointment as member secretary of an inquiry committee helped pacify protesters.

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Criticism and legal challenges

But the same approach has also earned him detractors within the administration. Following the raid on CCI in July, several serving and retired IAS and IPS officers who frequent the club complained to senior bureaucrats, according to officials familiar with the matter.

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Several restaurants facing FDA action have also approached the courts, alleging that the department bypassed statutory procedures. Courts have criticised some enforcement measures, particularly the immediate suspension of food licences without following due process. There have also been allegations that some FDA officials have used the department’s high-profile crackdown to threaten hotel and restaurant owners and demand money.

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Seniors advise a measured approach

Against this backdrop, Mundhe’s seniors in Mantralaya have advised him to follow a set pattern and not conduct all raids at once. They have also urged him to focus on strengthening the FDA’s organisational structure.

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When contacted by HT, Mundhe denied that the FDA’s enforcement drive had slowed down. He said he had already initiated organisational reforms and submitted a proposal to the government to restructure the department, augment its laboratory, and strengthen its staffing.

He also said systems had been put in place to handle complaints and monitor compliance, and that action had already been taken against erring FDA officials.