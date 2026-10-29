16 booked for power theft after enforcement drive in Gr Noida

GREATER NOIDA: Sixteen people were booked for alleged electricity theft in Dujana village of Greater Noida after a joint enforcement team detected unauthorised power use at their premises during a checking drive on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. The drive was carried out jointly by the first and second enforcement teams and the enforcement team of Noida, with assistance from personnel of the Badalpur police station. (HT Photo)

The team detected power theft involving a combined connected load of 43.72 kilowatts (kW) during the operation in the area supplied by the Dujana feeder, identified as a high-loss feeder, said Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) officials.

“Electricity theft was detected at 16 premises, with the combined load involved in the cases assessed at 43.72 kW. FIRs are being registered against all 16 accused under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, at the Anti-Power Theft police station in Sector 63, Noida,” said an official deputed with Electricity Urban Distribution- raid, Noida.

The cases involved varying loads, ranging from 0.23 kW to 4.56 kW. The highest load detected in an individual case was 4.56 kW, while one case involved a load of 0.23 kW, according to the discom’s data.

The operation was conducted in the area supplied by the 11-kilovolt Dujana feeder originating from the Kudi Khera 33/11-kV electricity substation, officials said.

The drive was carried out jointly by the first and second enforcement teams and the enforcement team of Noida, with assistance from personnel of the Badalpur police station.

“Enforcement drives would continue in areas where power losses remain high,” PVVNL Noida zone chief engineer, Sanjay Jain said in a statement.