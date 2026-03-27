NCP minister Narhari Zirwal in fresh row over ‘objectionable video’

MUMBAI: NCP minister Narhari Zirwal is once again at the centre of controversy, with a video being circulated that purportedly shows a transgender individual in the bedroom of Zirwal’s official residence. The video has also increased pressure on the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP to take action against the minister, who heads the food and drugs administration (FDA) portfolio. Narhari Zirwal

The video, apparently recorded months ago, depicts Zirwal, a transgender individual and another person. The transgender individual has been identified as Pawan Yadav, described as the state’s first transgender lawyer. The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding its recording and circulation have not been independently verified.

Zirwal, a four-time MLA from Dindori assembly constituency and a leader of the tribal community, was not reachable for comment.

The development comes as the NCP faces scrutiny over its alleged links to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. The party recently faced the embarrassment of having its leader, Rupali Chakankar, step down as chairperson of the state women’s commission due to her proximity to Kharat, who was recently arrested for rape.

The video has provided the opposition fresh ammunition to target the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, of which the NCP is a constituent. Social activist Anjali Damani demanded Zirwal’s resignation. “One may argue that they are both adults and whatever they were doing was consensual. But the point is, this has happened at the official residence. We can also see liquor bottles in the video,” she said. Damania has appealed to Fadnavis to “put a full stop” to this “misconduct”.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal asked why Pawar had not commented on the video. “Such obscene and unethical behaviour by a responsible public representative and minister is shocking and condemnable,” said Sapkal. “It is not just a violation of personal boundaries but a stain on public morality. A minister elected by the people is expected to uphold at least basic ethical standards. The video clearly shows a complete breakdown of those expectations.”

Zirwal is no stranger to controversy. Last month, a clerk from his office was caught by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) accepting a bribe. There were demands for the minister’s resignation but Fadnavis said Zirwal’s name did not appear in any official records, conversations or evidence gathered in the case.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare refused to comment on the controversial video, but NCP leader Amol Mitkari came out in Zirwal’s support, questioning why the video had surfaced now. In a post on X, Mitkari said it was notable that a video allegedly recorded six to seven months ago surfaced at a time when revelations about political links to Ashok Kharat were drawing attention. He also pointed out that Zirwal had earlier backed the proposal to appoint Sunetra Pawar as deputy chief minister and national president of the NCP.