‘Bhai, chal kya raha hai Mumbai mein?’: Woman rejected as tenant over her ‘numerology number’

An Instagram post by a content creator exposed a hilarious yet frustrating new hurdle for renters in Mumbai: numerological vetting. The woman recalled accompanying a friend to a flat viewing where the affluent landlady asked for the prospective tenant's numerology number. The content creator alleged that her friend was denied tenancy. (Instagram/@thatindianchick_)

“Guess what this landlady does for a living,” Vagmita Singh wrote on Instagram while sharing a video.

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The clip opens with her saying, “Bhai, chal kya raha hai Mumbai mein?” She goes on to say that she had heard tenants being rejected for eating non-veg or being unmarried. However, a recent encounter left her dumbfounded when a landlady cited a numerology number as the reason for rejection.

Singh recalled it happened when she visited a place that her friend wanted to rent. The landlady asked for her friend’s number, and the confused woman gave out her phone number.

At this point, the “posh” landlady laughed and told them that she wanted her numerology number, eventually teaching Singh and her friend how to calculate it.

“My friend's number is number 7 and this lady says, ‘Actually, darling, my house is number 4. You’re number 7. It will be a bad mismatch’,” Singh recalled.

She continued, “My friend got rejected as a tenant because of her numerology number.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Vagmita Singh. This report will be updated when she responds.)