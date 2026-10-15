Film fraternity honours Nana Patekar at prayer meet, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe calls him ‘man of great purpose’

A prayer meet was held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actor Nana Patekar, with actors Shivaji Satam, Rohini Hattangadi, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Varsha Usgaonkar, and director Mehul Kumar among those who attended to pay their respects to the late actor. Aathavanitale Nana, a tribute programme honouring late actor Nana Patekar, was organised by the Maharashtra government's Cultural Affairs Department and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 14. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Nana Patekar remembered at prayer meet Titled ‘Aathvanilya Nana’, the prayer meet was held at the P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy complex in Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Members of the film industry gathered to pay their respects to the late actor and remember his contribution to Indian cinema and Marathi theatre.

Remembering the late actor, Mundhe said, “He was a truly wonderful person. He was a sensitive individual. His views on society were very straightforward. He was a man of great utility and purpose. He was an integral part of society, deeply concerned with how to help others, especially the poor, and how to uplift them... To me, this statement holds the utmost importance... We are trying to follow that same path...”