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Film fraternity honours Nana Patekar at prayer meet, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe calls him ‘man of great purpose’

A prayer meet was held in memory of veteran actor Nana Patekar in Mumbai, attended by several members of the film fraternity.

Updated on: Oct 15, 2026, 08:54:02 IST
ANI
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A prayer meet was held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actor Nana Patekar, with actors Shivaji Satam, Rohini Hattangadi, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Varsha Usgaonkar, and director Mehul Kumar among those who attended to pay their respects to the late actor.

Aathavanitale Nana, a tribute programme honouring late actor Nana Patekar, was organised by the Maharashtra government's Cultural Affairs Department and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 14. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Aathavanitale Nana, a tribute programme honouring late actor Nana Patekar, was organised by the Maharashtra government's Cultural Affairs Department and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 14. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Nana Patekar remembered at prayer meet

Titled ‘Aathvanilya Nana’, the prayer meet was held at the P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy complex in Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Members of the film industry gathered to pay their respects to the late actor and remember his contribution to Indian cinema and Marathi theatre.

Remembering the late actor, Mundhe said, “He was a truly wonderful person. He was a sensitive individual. His views on society were very straightforward. He was a man of great utility and purpose. He was an integral part of society, deeply concerned with how to help others, especially the poor, and how to uplift them... To me, this statement holds the utmost importance... We are trying to follow that same path...”

Mumbai: An artist creates a rangoli portrait of late veteran actor Nana Patekar during a prayer meeting organized in his memory, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Mumbai: An artist creates a rangoli portrait of late veteran actor Nana Patekar during a prayer meeting organized in his memory, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

A special rangoli at the entrance of the venue also drew attention. The artwork featured Nana Patekar’s character from his acclaimed Marathi film ‘Natsamrat’, paying tribute to one of his memorable performances.

Nana Patekar's death

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the age of 75, following a cardiac arrest in Goa.

Known for his intense screen presence and performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, the veteran actor had a career spanning films and theatre. His work and involvement in socially driven initiatives also formed part of his legacy.

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Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Film Fraternity Honours Nana Patekar At Prayer Meet, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe Calls Him ‘man Of Great Purpose’
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